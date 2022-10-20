JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price to $170.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

