JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target to $10.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. EVgo has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.80.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at $397,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940. Corporate insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

