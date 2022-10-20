Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. 30,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 482,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Jowell Global Trading Down 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

About Jowell Global

(Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.