Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

