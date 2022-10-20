John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.89

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.89 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 1228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
