John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.89

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.89 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 1228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

