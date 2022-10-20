JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Shares Up 3.9%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

JLM Couture Trading Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

JLM Couture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JLM Couture, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure.

