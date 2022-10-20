JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.24. 1,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

