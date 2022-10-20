JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,643,352. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.06 and its 200-day moving average is $302.18.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

