JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $913,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 311.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,609 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,748,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $924,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA remained flat at $30.39 on Thursday. 1,626,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,849,332. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

