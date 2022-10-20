JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $22.21. 118,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,864. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.