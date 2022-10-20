JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

