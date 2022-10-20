JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $1,259,316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after buying an additional 277,002 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VYM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,971. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.39.

