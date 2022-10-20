JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 316,243 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 213.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $23,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

