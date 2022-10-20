JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 1,798,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,971,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

