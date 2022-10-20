JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 349 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,337 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

