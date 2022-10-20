Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,491,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213,849 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of PG&E worth $114,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 232.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

