Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,493 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Avient worth $63,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 565.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Avient Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

