Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,485 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.46% of Evergy worth $68,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

