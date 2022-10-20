Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,964 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Duke Energy worth $72,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.97. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

