Jennison Associates LLC Has $92.44 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,638 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $92,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 881,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,552,000 after buying an additional 368,777 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,474,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,459,000 after buying an additional 325,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

