Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,107,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156,627 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $66,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 0.5 %

GLDD opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $494.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also

