Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,313 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $105,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.