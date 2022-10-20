Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Republic Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $8.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.71. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.89.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average is $149.62. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $110.79 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

