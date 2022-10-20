Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion.

PayPal Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $84.47 on Thursday. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

