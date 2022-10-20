JasmyCoin (JASMY) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $140.52 million and approximately $76.11 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003042 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
