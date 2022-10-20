Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $15.33

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.80. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.