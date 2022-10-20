Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $15.33

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.80. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
