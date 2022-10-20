Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

