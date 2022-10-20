James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ark Restaurants were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

