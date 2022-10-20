Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,509,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,705,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 13.5% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.60. 2,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,389. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

