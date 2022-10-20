J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.4% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $202.86. 26,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.37.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

