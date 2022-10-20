J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,124. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,868,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,824,000 after acquiring an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

