J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

Shares of JBHT opened at $167.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

