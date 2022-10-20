J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 61.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 824.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

