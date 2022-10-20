Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Lowered to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at $910,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Itron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 35.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Itron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 517,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.