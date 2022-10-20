iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

