iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

