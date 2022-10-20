iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.27. The stock had a trading volume of 225,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

