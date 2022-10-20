iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $211.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

