iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,999. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

