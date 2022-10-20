iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Decreased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,930 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.38. 875,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,325,028. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

