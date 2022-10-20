iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,996 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 965.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,264 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $57.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.