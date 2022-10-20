iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,546 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 163.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 965.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $294,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,325,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

