iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 418.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,539 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 163.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 965.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EFA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,325,028. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

