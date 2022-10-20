iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $24,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,139 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period.

IXN traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 7,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,414. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

