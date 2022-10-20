iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.08% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $771,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 240,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $550,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $21.30 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.