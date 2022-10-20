iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Cut by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,390 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.9% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $49,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $94.16. 61,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,366,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.15 and a one year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

