iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $53.61. 11,394,095 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

