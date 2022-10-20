iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $86.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

