Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDMGet Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $47.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.