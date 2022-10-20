Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $47.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

