IPVERSE Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $97,334.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

